Clemson commit Tucker talks All In Cookout, recruiting, more

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker remains All In with Clemson after committing to the Tigers this spring, and he can’t wait to be back on campus for the annual All In Cookout in late July.

The cookout, which takes place each summer, has become a marquee recruiting event for Dabo Swinney’s program. It is intended to be a laid-back evening filled with food and fun activities, and a chance for Clemson’s commits to bond with the coaching staff as well as a select group of priority targets in the class of 2020.

“I’m really excited,” Tucker told The Clemson Insider recently. “It’ll be fun to have the boys back to hang and having other recruits there to always grow a relationship with them too. Should be an awesome day in Tigertown.”

As the cookout approaches, Tucker is trying to help the Tigers recruit a couple of top prospects, specifically a pair of standout receivers that he hopes to see join the historic 2020 class.

“Xzavier Henderson and E.J. Williams are our targets,” Tucker said. “We need some WR’s in our class and the offense will be complete.”

Tucker jumped on board with Clemson in March, and since then, has continued to strengthen his bond with offensive line coach Caldwell.

“We talk weekly,” Tucker said. “We’ve talked about how the team is looking like this season and what things they need to work on. And also asking him what are some techniques to help improve my game.”

Tucker is working hard every day as he gets ready for his senior season and has a few goals in mind for his final high school campaign.

“Winning a state championship is number 1,” he said. “Being a leader for my team and also being very vocal on field and in the weight room.”

Tucker suffered a severe knee sprain during his team’s scrimmage in May, but fortunately the injury did not require surgery, and he expects to be ready for the start of his season.

“Getting better each day,” he said. “I’m back to running now so it feels good to be on the field and get my conditioning back to being perfect.”

Tucker (6-5, 305) is ranked as high as the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 125 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN. He chose Clemson over offers from Virginia Tech, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many other major programs.