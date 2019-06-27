What does UConn leaving the AAC mean for Clemson?

From 1977-1987, Clemson and Georgia played in one of college football’s best rivalries. The two Southern powers battled it out to win five games each with one tie in 1983.

The 11 games were decided by an average margin of 4.7 points. Six of the 11 games were decided by four points or less, including game-winning kicks in 1984, ’86 and ’87. Clemson won two games by exactly one point in 1977 and 1987.

Nine of the 11 games were decided by a touchdown or less. Even the two games that were decided by 10 and 12 points—Clemson’s 1981 win and Georgia’s 1978 win—were closer than the scores indicated.

Clemson and Georgia in those days were “rivals” in the truest since of the word. It also did not hurt that the two schools are just 70 miles apart and went after a lot of the same recruits.

Why I am bringing all of this up?

On Wednesday UConn’s Board of Trustees voted to leave the AAC after accepting an invitation to join the Big East Conference in every sport but football starting in the 2020-’21 academic year. The Big East does not sponsor football so UConn’s football program will become an independent FBS school.

What does this have to do with Clemson and Georgia?

UConn is scheduled to play Clemson on Nov. 13 of 2021. Some are questioning how UConn, who struggled in the AAC, will be able to field a football team without a conference much less compile a complete schedule for the 2021 season and beyond.

As of 2019, just six other schools in the FBS are classified as independent and most of their schedules are already set. As you can imagine, finding a game, much less 12, as an independent will not be easy. Some are already speculating that UConn could drop football altogether or drop back down to the FCS level.

If either of those happen in the near future, Clemson might be (I’m just speculating here) looking for a new opponent, and that is where Georgia comes into play.

Currently, Georgia is looking for a fourth non-conference opponent in 2021. However, the dilemma for Georgia and Clemson will be who is willing to give up a home game to make it happen or do they play on a neutral field and share the gate.

Both schools are stingy with their seven home games because it means so much to the local economies in both cities of Athens, Georgia and Clemson. So, it would be a hard sell.

But imagine how much it will enhance the rivalry, especially considering the two schools are already schedule to play five times between 2024-2033 … the most the two have played in a period of time since playing four times from 1990-’95.

The last time Clemson and Georgia met on the football field the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 45-21 in 2014 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. It’s the last time Clemson lost to an SEC team in the regular season.

Clemson won the previous matchup at Death Valley in 2013. The Tigers won that game 38-35. Georgia had won five straight in the series prior to the 2013 game.

This is all speculation of course, but wouldn’t it be great to see Clemson-Georgia play against each other before 2024? Keep an eye on the UConn situation because it definitely could mean something for Clemson.

Clemson-Georgia series (future dates)

Aug. 31, 2024: Clemson vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 15, 2029: Georgia at Clemson

Aug. 31, 2030: Clemson at Georgia

Sept. 4, 2032: Clemson at Georgia

Sept. 3, 2033: Georgia at Clemson