Clemson offer 'would mean the world' to Georgia RB

Clemson always adds at least one ball carrier every recruiting class, and 2021 will be no different.

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star running back Cody Brown is on the Tigers’ radar as we finish up the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Brown told The Clemson Insider that Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee have been in contact with him recently. The last time he spoke with the Tigers was during camp in early June.

He said that he talked with running backs coach Tony Elliott and area recruiter Mickey Conn and believes their relationship will only get better.

“I feel like we have a strong relationship already,” he said. “I’m not trying to pick favorites yet but they are definitely a high factor.”

The 6-foot, 210-pound back said “the culture” and “their tradition of excellent men and players” makes the Tigers stand out to him.

While he hasn’t been offered yet, Brown knows he may have to be patient, especially seeing as Clemson typically waits for a while to offer running backs (look at Travis Etienne’s recruitment).

“They hold strong in being patient on offering, especially with running backs,” Brown said. “It would mean the world to me if I got an offer.”

The 2020 running back class is basically sewn up for the Tigers, so the communication should start to pick up this fall. It looks like Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee are in a good spot at this early time. But Brown is definitely a name to know as the 2021 class picks up.