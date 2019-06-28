Clemson stands out to 4-star Tennessee DB

One top prospect that stopped by Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp a couple of weeks ago was four-star defensive back Andre Turrentine.

The class of 2021 recruit from Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn., participated in the camp on June 11.

“I really liked the school and it was fun getting up there to camp,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Turrentine (6-0, 180) impressed the coaching staff with his skills at both the safety and cornerback positions.

“I worked out at both,” he said. “The coaches really liked the way I played and wanted to build a relationship with me.”

Turrentine had a great experience on campus and loves what the Tigers have to offer both on and off the field. He hopes to see Clemson one day join his offer list, which includes Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, South Carolina and others.

“It would be big to get an offer from Clemson,” he said. “They stand out because of their standards as a school.”

Turrentine, who was born in Louisiana before moving to Tennessee when he was little, hopes to visit Clemson again during the upcoming season along with schools such as Tennessee, LSU and Georgia. He is ranked as the No. 15 cornerback in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 12 safety nationally for 2021.