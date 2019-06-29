Clemson can go undefeated with Alabama’s schedule, too

As we all know, some of the SEC media guys have this theory that if Clemson were to play Alabama’s schedule then the Tigers would not have it as easy as they do in the ACC.

Let me start off by saying this … Yes, Alabama can go undefeated if it had Clemson’s 2019 schedule. But do you want to know something? Clemson can go undefeated if it had Alabama’s 2019 schedule.

Have you seen Alabama’s schedule? It not much harder than Clemson’s.

I can hear you out there. “Will, have you lost your mind? Alabama plays in the SEC West, there is no way Clemson can navigate it’s way through an undefeated season in the SEC West.”

Yes, it can.

First of all, like I said all of last year prior to Clemson beating up on the Crimson Tide in the national championship game, the SEC is overrated. This isn’t 10 years ago when the SEC was the best conference in college football. The rest of the country has caught up with the SEC.

Guess how many national titles the SEC has since 2013? That would be two. Guess how many the ACC has? That would be three.

Besides, Alabama, name another SEC team that has won a national championship in college football since 2011? You can’t because no one else has.

The SEC is a one-team conference. It’s not nearly as strong as it was when it had LSU, Florida and Auburn battling Alabama every year for national supremacy. LSU, Florida and Auburn have fallen off and no one else has stepped up to challenge Nick Saban and his dynasty. Georgia has flirted with it a little, but the Bulldogs have not gotten over the hump.

Now, getting back to Alabama’s schedule and how Clemson would do if it played those opponents.

Of course, this is just what I think, but I think most rational college football fans will agree with what I’m writing.

Week 1 vs. Duke in Atlanta: Clemson beat Duke by 29 points last year in Death Valley. I think the result would be similar on a neutral field. By the way, who is scheduling these games? Alabama played a horrible Louisville team last year to open the season after the Cardinals lost Lamar Jackson and everyone else. Now they get a Duke team that is replacing its first-round quarterback and five other starters on offense. 1-0

Week 2 vs. New Mexico State: I think we all can agree Clemson would whip New Mexico State. 2-0

Week 3 at South Carolina: Clemson owns the Gamecocks. It has won five straight in the series and still won by 21 points last year when it was obvious the Tigers did not play their best game. 3-0, 1-0 SEC

Week 4 vs. Southern Miss: When is this schedule going to get hard? 4-0, 1-0 SEC

Week 5 vs. Ole Miss: The people at Ole Miss were great when we went there for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, but come on, they even know their football program is still a mess as they try to catch up with the rest of the SEC. Clemson would have no issues beating the Rebels. 5-0, 2-0 SEC

Week 7 at Texas A&M: This is the one game on Alabama’s schedule that I think would truly give Clemson an issue. But, based on where the Aggies are right now, and where Clemson is, I think the Tigers can go to Kyle Field, like it did last year, and beat the Aggies again in a close game, especially since they will be coming off a bye week. 6-0, 3-0 SEC

Week 8 vs. Tennessee: The Vols are getting better and I think it will be a better program than most think this year, but Tennessee is not anywhere close to challenging Alabama or Clemson right now. 7-0, 4-0 SEC

Week 9 vs. Arkansas: Chad Morris is slowly trying to build the program. Hopefully, the Razorback fans will show some patience. As for right now, Clemson would put up 60 points against its old offensive coordinator’s team. 8-0, 5-0 SEC

Week 11 vs. LSU: After another bye week, Trevor Lawrence and Clemson’s offense would put too much pressure on LSU’s defense and force its offense to have to keep up, which it would not be able to do. LSU would be no match for Clemson in the original Death Valley. 9-0, 6-0 SEC

Week 12 at Mississippi State: This would be without a doubt the second toughest environment Clemson would have to play in if it went by this schedule. But let’s face it, Mississippi State does not have the horses to keep up with Tigers, especially considering it will lose eight starters on defense from last year’s unit. 10-0, 7-0 SEC

Week 13 vs. Western Carolina: Senior Day vs. an FCS opponent. I think we all know what the final score would be like here. 11-0, 7-0 SEC

Week 14: at Auburn: This is a rivalry game for Alabama, not so much for Clemson. I think the SEC Tigers would give Clemson a run for its money, but you have to go with the better team and right now Clemson is the better team. 12-0, 8-0 SEC

There you have it. Clemson would go 12-0 with Alabama’s schedule. Overall, it’s not much tougher. Now, if Clemson played Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, then it would be a harder challenge than playing Pitt, Miami or Virginia to win the conference title.

But none of that matters in the end. Clemson can only play who it is scheduled to play, and Alabama can only play who it is scheduled to play. The good news is they get to decide it in the College Football Playoff if they face each other.

But will that be enough. As we have seen this entire off-season, Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national championship game was obviously not enough.