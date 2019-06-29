Despite what Finebaum says, ACC can hold its head high

With all the bad talk being directed towards the Atlantic Coast Conference in football this off-season, it’s time to share some good news for the conference.

With the Clemson football program leading the way, the ACC claimed six national championships for the 2018-’19 academic year, the most in one year for the conference since it began in 1953.

Besides the Tigers’ national championship, the Virginia’s men won the basketball title, North Carolina won the field hockey national championship and the Cavaliers won the men’s lacrosse title. Florida State’s women won the soccer national championship, while Duke won the women’s golf championship.

That’s six national championships from five different schools.

Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team was the runner-up to the national title, while Florida State and Louisville made it to the College World Series in baseball. The Cardinals advanced to the semifinal round.

Overall, four ACC teams finished in the top 10 of the Director’s Cup all-sports standings. FSU led the way with a No. 7 finish, while Virginia was No. 8, Duke was No. 9 and UNC was No. 10. In case you are wondering, Clemson finished No. 73, its lowest ranking in the history of the Directors Cup.

However, the Tigers, thanks to its national championship in football, finished fourth in the Capital One Cup standings for men’s athletics. Virginia won the Capital One Cup.

Clemson has now won three national championships in football, and interestingly enough, the ACC had another member institution win the men’s basketball national championship in the same academic year. After Clemson won the 1981 and 2016 national championships in football, North Carolina won it in men’s basketball.

It also happened in 1990-’91 when Georgia Tech won the football national championship and Duke won the men’s title in basketball.

By the way, Clemson’s three national championships in football are tied with Florida State for the most by a member school while competing in the ACC. Georgia Tech and Maryland, now in the Big Ten, have also won national championships in football as ACC members.

The ACC came under scrutiny earlier this week when SEC Network radio host Paul Finebaum said, “The ACC—outside of Clemson—is a clown show” in football. Then other SEC media homers jumped on the bandwagon and criticized the conference and Clemson, basically saying the Tigers could not compete as well if they played in the SEC.

All of this comes as the SEC media continues to make excuses for Alabama after the Crimson Tide was stomped by Clemson, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last January.

And though none of them want to give Clemson or the ACC any credit, the fact is Clemson beat the best the SEC had to offer, and it was not even close. By the way, the ACC also houses the defending national champions in college athletics’ two biggest money-making sports.

Also, since 2013, the ACC has won three national championships in football, the SEC has two. Also, the two conference’s have met four times in the national championship game and the ACC has a 3-1 edge.

Not too shabby for a clown show.