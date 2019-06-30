Latest on 4-star WR Lambert from The Opening Finals

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert is getting ready to compete against many of the nation’s top prospects this week at The Opening Finals, something he has been working toward for quite some time.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Lambert told The Clemson Insider on location at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas. “I’ve always dreamed of this time since I was a young kid watching it on YouTube, and I’m here to take full advantage of it. I’m going to make the best out of the opportunity and I’m going to go hard.”

Lambert is a heavily recruited prospect in the class of 2020 that lists over two dozen offers. Back in January, he released a top 11 schools list that included Clemson, Duke, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound recruit said he plans to further narrow down his recruitment, “probably in a month,” and intends to commit during his upcoming senior season.

“I plan on making my decision in October,” Lambert said. “I don’t know the exact date, but I’ll probably drop a top six before I commit.”

Several schools are standing out to Lambert right now as far as how hard they’re recruiting him.

“UNC, (Virginia) Tech, Penn State – they’re after me hard – and I’ve got Georgia, Florida’s still hitting me up, and Clemson here and there,” he said.

According to Lambert, he has built the strongest relationships with the coaching staffs at North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

When the time comes for Lambert to make his decision, one main factor will go a long way in determining his college choice.

“I definitely need to feel like a priority where I’m going,” he said. “I feel like I know I’m wanted at that program, not just to go there to win and ride the bench. I want to go there and play and contribute to wins.”

As Lambert tests his talent this week against other elite competition at The Opening Finals, he is treating it as a learning experience and wants to leave Frisco a better player than he was coming in.

“I know we’re going to have great coaches coaching us,” he said. “So just learn, take a lot from them and get better and compete against the best.”

The Opening Finals begins Monday afternoon and ends on Wednesday. Stay tuned to TCI as we will have much more coverage from Frisco.