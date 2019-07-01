Bresee: Hopefully we will have another linebacker addition to the team

Football

FRISCO, Texas — The Clemson Insider caught up with the nation’s top defensive lineman in Bryan Bresee Sunday night as he prepared for The Opening.

Bresee talks about his recruitment of 5-star LB Justin Flowe, the bond that the 2020 class is building and much more.

