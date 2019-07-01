Clemson D-line commits strengthening bond at The Opening Finals

All four of Clemson’s current 2020 defensive line commits are representing the Tigers this week at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas.

Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy, Tre Williams and Bryan Bresee have already formed a strong bond as a group, and their time at The Opening gives them a chance to get to know each other even better before they arrive on campus at Clemson next year.

The Clemson Insider is live from Frisco for The Opening Finals and caught up with the future wrecking crew there.

Capehart is glad he gets another opportunity to hang out and spend time with his fellow commits.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “We’re going to joke around, we’re going to have fun. It’s like us getting to know each other before we’re already on campus even though we’ve already connected and we’ve already got that bond.”

Murphy agrees with Capehart that the D-line commits are a tight-knit group.

“The bond, it’s coming really close together,” Murphy said. “I love it. We all love it. For pretty much all of us to be here, see each other in action, all four of us at the same time, it’s honestly awesome for all of us to be here.”

As special the 2020 D-line class already is, the Tigers still have their sights set on adding another to the fold in five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, and the commits are working hard to get him on board.

“Jordan knows what’s best for him,” Capehart said. “Of course me and Myles know what’s also good and what we want Jordan to do, but we can’t force anybody to do anything.”

What is Murphy’s pitch to Burch and the other players he is trying to help the Tigers recruit?

“I’m just going to tell them what Clemson really is,” Murphy said. “It’s a great school. They’re very genuine, they’re up front what they tell you, why they’re recruiting you… It’s what it really is, and just a really great place to be. It was perfect for me, perfect for Demonte and it’s perfect for all of us honestly.”

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country. All four of Clemson’s D-line commits are ranked among the top 65 prospects nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, with Bresee and Murphy ranked in the top 10.