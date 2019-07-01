O-line commits talk Clemson, The Opening Finals, top targets for 2020

Clemson is well represented at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, this week with a bunch of its commitments in the 2020 class set to compete.

Among those commitments are three of the country’s top offensive line prospects: Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road’s Mitchell Mayes, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Walker Parks and Alpharetta (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.

The Clemson Insider is on site in Frisco for The Opening Finals and caught up with the talented trio of future Tigers while there.

Mayes was kind enough to interview his fellow O-line commits about why they chose Clemson, who they’re recruiting for the Tigers and more.

“I really like the atmosphere that Coach Dabo Swinney has built and how it’s family first,” said Tchio, who pledged to the Tigers last November over offers from Georgia, Alabama and many other major programs.

“He puts God first, and I think that’s really stuck with me and my family throughout my whole recruiting process because everything was genuine – from not just Coach Swinney, but the whole coaching staff there. Top to bottom, everything was solid there, and me and my family felt really comfortable.”

Parks, meanwhile, committed to Clemson last October over an offer from Kentucky — where his father played football — as well as offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

“It’s kind of self-explanatory — going into not only a team that wins national championships, but they’re the best ever to do it going 15-0,” Parks said of why he picked the Tigers. “And one thing, I think Clemson campus is a beautiful place. It’s in the mountains. It’s got the lakes beside it, which that’s what I like.

“So, I’m in a place that I like with people that I like. Clemson’s like a family to me. … There’s no other school out there that really would come close to even comparing to what Clemson has done for me, already before I’ve even got there.”

Last but not least, Mayes committed to Clemson in March, and his fellow O-line mates had some nice things to say about their interviewer.

“I love my boy Mitchell Mayes,” Tchio said. “He’s got a great personality, great dude. Life of the party, lights up the room.”

“He’s a pretty good guy. He’s OK at football,” Parks added jokingly. “There’s some things that we’ve got to work on him with. But all-around he’s a pretty good guy. We’ve got to get him some bigger pants (laughing). But I think aside from that, he’s going to be a pretty good addition to this class.”

While Clemson is mostly finished with its 2020 recruiting class, the Tigers are still looking to round out the cycle with a few key additions, and their commits are trying to help the program’s cause on the recruiting trail.

Parks and Tchio spoke about the top targets they’re working to recruit for the Tigers.

“Right now probably Justin Flowe and E.J. Williams,” Parks said. “Justin Flowe, he’s a mauler. He can pretty much take on anybody. He was calling guys out and destroying them at the (Rivals) 5-star Challenge. And E.J… We’ve got the best quarterback in the country but no one in this class to sling it to. So, we’ve got to get some guys that can catch the ball for him.”

“Right now I’m probably looking at Arik Gilbert the most because I’ve been talking to him a lot,” Tchio added. “Because I think if we get him, that’s going to be a big addition for our offense. And I’ve been talking to E.J. a lot, too, because we don’t have any receivers committed right now, so we definitely need to get on that.”

The Clemson commits will match up against many of the nation’s best prospects this week at The Opening Finals, which takes place from Monday to Wednesday at the Ford Center at The Star.

Asked who they’re most excited to face off against, it’s no surprise Parks and Tchio named a couple of Clemson’s D-line commits that they will square off with a lot in practice over the next several years.

“I think I’m probably most excited to go against Tre (Williams),” Tchio said. “It’s a big, athletic body right there that can move real good, so we’re definitely going to be making each other better this week.”

Parks, on the other hand, is looking to settle the score with Bryan Bresee.

“I got to go against Bryan last week a couple of times at the 5-star Challenge,” Parks said. “Not gonna lie, he got me a couple times — OK, it was kind of one and one so it’s tied right now. It’s a clean slate, so whatever happens these next couple days, it’s going to go down.”

