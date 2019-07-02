Clemson earns ESPY nomination for 'Best Team'

ESPN announced today that the 2018 Clemson Tigers football team has been selected as one of seven nominees for “Best Team” at the network’s annual ESPY Awards.

Joining Clemson in the category are the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Toronto Raptors, Baylor Bears women’s basketball team, Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team and the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

The 2019 ESPYS, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fans can click here to vote for the 2018 Tigers to win the ESPY for Best Team.

Clemson’s nominated 2018 squad became the first team in major college football to post a 15-0 record since 1897. The Tigers defeated two undefeated teams in the College Football Playoff by an average margin of 27.5 points en route to the program’s third national title and its second in three years.