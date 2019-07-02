Clemson QB, Gamecock fans get into a War of Words on twitter

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice took issue with an article written by another news outlet that reported South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley “outshined” his teammate and friend Trevor Lawrence during a passing competition this past weekend.

The Greenville News reported Bentley outshined Lawrence and other quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy. Lawrence and Bentley were among several college quarterbacks that were at the camp as instructors for the elite passing camp for middle school and high school kids.

At the end of the camp, the rivals competed in a drill where they and others had to hit three moving golf carts. Bentley won the competition and received a trophy for it. Besides Lawrence, Bentley also beat former Clemson quarterback, now Missouri’s Kelly Bryant, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Southern Cal’s J.T. Daniels and App State’s Zac Thomas.

The Greenville News headlined its story about the competition as “Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence outshined by South Carolina’s Jake Bentley at Manning Passing Academy” and then tweeted.

Brice took exception to the tweet.

wait…. y’all must be bored 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/CKbH5q6xAW — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) July 1, 2019

The backup quarterback’s tweet of course irritated Gamecock fans thinking it was a shot taken at their quarterback. Brice later clarified he was tweeting about the article, not what Bentley accomplished.

Lol my point exactly. Doing an article about a silly competition, headlining it about my man JB but uses TL as the picture for clicks. Look, it’s the summer, I’m just saying people start reporting about anything. Don’t get ur feathers ruffled 🤗 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) July 1, 2019

However, South Carolina fans still kept attacking the Clemson quarterback, which led to another follow up by Brice, while defensive end Xavier Thomas also chimed in.

Got these carolina fans so mad LOL — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) July 1, 2019

They always mad 😂😂 They have nun else to do — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) July 1, 2019

Other Clemson and former Clemson players also chimed in support of Brice, including wide receiver Justyn Ross.

😂😂 they ain’t got nothin else to do bro — Justyn Ross .🚶🏾‍♂️ (@_jross8) July 1, 2019

Former linebacker Judah Davis then went scoreboard on Gamecock fans.

1,2,3,4,5,………. — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) July 1, 2019

Sunday night’s Twitter battle between Brice and South Carolina fans is just another example of the intensity of the Palmetto State’s rivalry. Clemson has won the last five in the series and has a commanding 70-42-4 lead in the big game, but the rivalry between fans is always heated.

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is one of college football’s oldest and is the second longest continuous rivalry in college football. Because there are no pro sports teams in the state, the intensity between the two fan bases is always at high level.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will play for the 111th consecutive year on Nov. 30 when Clemson visits Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.