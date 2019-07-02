Clemson's two representatives at the 2019 ACC Kickoff announced

- The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 17 states with four from North Carolina and three each from Connecticut and Georgia. There are two from Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and one apiece from Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.
- Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall (2018) and Boston College running back AJ Dillon previously earned All-America honors.
- Twelve of the 28 student-athletes earned at least honorable-mention All-ACC honors in 2018.
- Among the offensive players in attendance will be five wide receivers, three quarterbacks, three offensive linemen, two running backs and one tight end. Defensively, five linebackers, five defensive backs and four defensive linemen will attend.
- Twenty-one of the 28 student-athletes are seniors or graduate students, five are juniors and two are sophomores.
Latest
The Opening Finals 7-on-7 Monday Gallery
FRISCO, Texas — The Opening Finals got underway Monday at the Ford Center at The Star and featured a seven-on-seven competition. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the prospects relevant to (…)
Davidson named ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Former Tiger shortstop Logan Davidson was named ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, announced Tuesday by the league office. The ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards were established in 2007 to (…)
Future Tiger O-linemen enjoying experience at The Opening Finals
A trio of talented future Clemson offensive linemen are representing the Tigers very well at The Opening Finals at The Star in Frisco, Texas. O-line commitments Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks and Paul Tchio (…)
ESPN writer: Alabama ‘got their fannies kicked last year by a better football team’
Unlike his ESPN and SEC colleague, Paul Finebaum, SEC writer Chris Low said on the Sports Talk Radio Network Monday evening that Alabama “got their fannies kicked last year by a better football team” (…)
1-on-1 with 5-star Bryan Bresee at The Opening Finals
FRISCO, Texas — The Clemson Insider spoke with 5-star Clemson defensive line commit Bryan Bresee ahead of Day 2 of The Opening Finals at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Watch our (…)
Williams' pitch to Burch, other targets: Nobody likes losing
FRISCO, Texas — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson commit Tre Williams at The Opening Finals. Williams goes in-depth on the bond the historic 2020 class is building and talks about his recruiting pitch (…)
The Opening Finals: Monday Photo Gallery
FRISCO, Texas — The Opening Finals got underway on Monday. The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action. Clemson commits put on a show as did several targets for the Tigers. Check out the Clemson (…)
Clemson QB, Gamecock fans get into a War of Words on twitter
Clemson quarterback Chase Brice took issue with an article written by another news outlet that reported South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley “outshined” his teammate and friend Trevor Lawrence during (…)
E.J. Williams gives the latest at The Opening Finals
The Opening Finals is about more than just football and competition, and Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams is enjoying the full experience. The Clemson Insider is in Frisco, (…)
5-star Bresee working hard to recruit 5-star Flowe
Clemson commitment Bryan Bresee, one of the country’s top prospects, is having a blast at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, which kicked off Monday afternoon. The Clemson Insider is on hand for The Opening (…)