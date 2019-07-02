Clemson's two representatives at the 2019 ACC Kickoff announced

Football

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the 28 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff, July 17-18, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The student-athletes attending the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff are:
Boston College:
AJ Dillon, RB, Jr., New London, Conn.
Tanner Karafa, DT, Sr., Ashburn, Va.
Clemson:
John Simpson, OG, Sr., North Charleston, S.C.
Tanner Muse, S, Sr., Belmont, N.C.
Duke:
Quentin Harris, QB, Sr., Wilton, Conn.
Koby Quansah, LB, Sr., Manchester, Conn.
Florida State:
Tamorrion Terry, WR, So., Ashburn, Ga.
Marvin Wilson, DT, Jr., Houston, Texas
Georgia Tech:
Jalen Camp, WR, Sr., Cumming, Ga.
David Curry, LB, Sr., Buford, Ga.
Louisville:
Seth Dawkins, WR, Sr., Columbus, Ohio
Dorian Etheridge, LB, Jr., Charleston, W.Va.
Miami:
K.J. Osborn, WR, Gr., Ypsilanti, Mich.
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Sr., Orange Park, Fla.
North Carolina:
Charlie Heck, OT, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.
Myles Dorn, S, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
NC State:
Justin Witt, OT, Jr., Chicago, Ill.
James Smith-Williams, DE, Gr., Raleigh, N.C.
Pitt:
Maurice Ffrench, WR, Sr., New Brunswick, N.J.
Dane Jackson, CB, Sr., Coraopolis, Pa.
Syracuse:
Tommy DeVito, QB, So., Cedar Grove, N.J.
Kendall Coleman, DE, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind.
Virginia:
Bryce Perkins, QB, Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.
Bryce Hall, CB, Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.
Virginia Tech:
Dalton Keene, TE, Jr., Littleton, Colo.
Reggie Floyd, S, Sr., Manassas, Va.
Wake Forest:
Cade Carney, RB, Sr., Advance, N.C.
Justin Strnad, LB, Sr., Palm Harbor, Fla.
  • The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 17 states with four from North Carolina and three each from Connecticut and Georgia. There are two from Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and one apiece from Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.
  • Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall (2018) and Boston College running back AJ Dillon previously earned All-America honors.
  • Twelve of the 28 student-athletes earned at least honorable-mention All-ACC honors in 2018.
  • Among the offensive players in attendance will be five wide receivers, three quarterbacks, three offensive linemen, two running backs and one tight end. Defensively, five linebackers, five defensive backs and four defensive linemen will attend.
  • Twenty-one of the 28 student-athletes are seniors or graduate students, five are juniors and two are sophomores.

