Davidson named ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Former Tiger shortstop Logan Davidson was named ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, announced Tuesday by the league office. The ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards were established in 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Davidson, who had a 3.99 cumulative GPA and graduated in only six semesters with a degree in management in May, became the first Tiger baseball player since 2016 (Pat Krall) and second in history to receive the honor for baseball. He was named Clemson’s top male ACC Scholar-Athlete (for all sports) in the 2018-19 academic year as well.

Davidson joined three other Tigers as members of the All-ACC Academic Team. Junior righthander Carson Spiers (management) was named to the All-ACC Academic team for the second time, while sophomore lefthander Mat Clark (health science) and former Tiger Kyle Wilkie (sports communication) were named All-ACC Academic for the first time.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the squad.

Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.), who was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics and signed in June, batted .291 with 15 homers, two triples, 18 doubles, 55 RBIs, 55 runs, a .412 on-base percentage, 17 steals and a .969 fielding percentage in 61 games as a team co-captain in 2019. Davidson, who was named All-ACC Academic for the third time, also reached base in 59 of the 61 games and had a 56-game on-base streak.

Davidson was a two-time All-ACC selection who started all 187 games of his Tiger career at shortstop. He hit .290 with 42 homers, two triples, 45 doubles, 142 RBIs, 171 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 37 steals in his career. Davidson, who became the first Tiger in history to total double-digit home runs and double-digit steals in three different seasons, had a .952 career fielding percentage.

Spiers (Greenville, S.C.), a Third-Team All-ACC selection on the field, had 11 saves, a 3.59 ERA, .220 opponents’ batting average and 44 strikeouts against 16 walks in 47.2 innings pitched over 30 relief appearances in 2019.

Clark (Hilton Head Island, S.C.), a Third-Team All-ACC selection on the field, was 9-3 with a 3.21 ERA, .202 opponents’ batting average and 60 strikeouts against 23 walks in 73.0 innings pitched over 14 appearances (11 starts) in 2019.

Wilkie (Cumming, Ga.), a two-time All-ACC selection on the field who was drafted in the 12th round by the Pirates and signed in June, hit .307 with six homers, 14 doubles and 41 RBIs in 58 games (56 starts) in 2019.