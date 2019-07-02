Future Tiger O-linemen enjoying experience at The Opening Finals

A trio of talented future Clemson offensive linemen are representing the Tigers very well at The Opening Finals at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

O-line commitments Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks and Paul Tchio are having a great time at The Opening, performing well in the competition and enjoying each other’s company off the field.

The Clemson Insider is in attendance for The Opening Finals and spoke with the trio there.

“It’s a great chance to bond together,” Mayes said. “I’m roommates with Walker and very close to Paul, so we’re able to bond together throughout the day before we get to college – build a relationship, grow together and get better on the football field.”

For Parks, he didn’t think he would even be at The Opening Finals, so he is taking it all in.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “A couple months ago, back before I had gone to the regional and everything, I didn’t really plan on going to any camps. So then going there and getting invited to this, it’s a really cool experience. I’m very grateful for it.”

Tchio, on the other hand, has been anticipating this event for quite a while.

“It’s been exciting to be here because I’ve been looking forward to this since I was a little kid,” he said. “I’ve been watching every year, and it’s so surreal. I’m just taking in everything, all the knowledge I’m going to get from the coaches this week.”

The Opening Finals is about more than just football, placing an emphasis on helping the student-athletes grow off the field, too, and that is the part Mayes is especially enjoying.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he said. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity and more than football, just to be an active person in the community helping out with the people in need and being more than just a football player.”

Mayes, Parks and Tchio are all top-120 national prospects according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class No. 1 nationally ahead of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia, respectively.