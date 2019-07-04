Once again, Clemson under attack for its accomplishments

Winning two national championships in the last three years and beating college football’s biggest bully in the yard both times to do it just does not seem to be enough for the Clemson football program.

Once again, another member of the national media took a backhanded slap at what the Tigers have been able to accomplish, basically saying they could not win multiple national championships if they played in the SEC instead of the ACC.

The latest person to put an asterisk by Clemson’s accomplishments is Pete Fiutak, publisher of the College Football News.com. The longtime college football writer said on WFNZ-radio out of Charlotte on Wednesday, “stick Clemson in the SEC and they are probably what, Georgia?”

Not that there is anything wrong with Georgia. It is a fine program, but let’s be fair here. Clemson has accomplished more than the Bulldogs. The Tigers have slayed the dragon, something Georgia nor anyone else in the SEC has been able to do consistently in the last five years.

Fiutak went into his rant when he was not even asked about this topic. He was asked by the host, “Who can be second place in the ACC and is there anybody that can maybe jump up and beat Clemson in a regular season game?”

Fiutak was not even two seconds into his answer when he started his SEC rant.

“Nobody wants to really go there, yet. But there is that simmering storyline that is coming that SEC fans are starting to get a little grouchy,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yeah Clemson, you are great. No one is denying your greatness. But stick Clemson in the SEC and they are probably what, Georgia?’

“They are not going … they might get through one to get to a national championship. But it is one thing to have to play … do what Alabama has done and go through LSU and Auburn and Mississippi State and the whole SEC world or else having to go through, NC State. You know. The Virginias of the world. It is just a different animal.”

For the record, Clemson is 4-0 against LSU and Auburn since the 2012 football season.

Fiutak is another in a line of national and SEC media members that have attacked Clemson’s credentials as an elite program because it plays in the ACC. No one has said the ACC is a better conference than the SEC at any point, but some in the media have taken notion to the idea that Clemson might be better than Alabama, despite the fact the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide by 28 points in last year’s national championship game.

Their argument also does not hold water considering Clemson is 10-2 in its last 12 games against SEC competition. The Tigers are 5-0 against rival South Carolina during that stretch, 2-0 against Auburn, 2-2 against Alabama and 1-0 against Texas A&M.

Clemson is 3-0 against the SEC West Champion the last three years, which is considered the hardest division in college football.

Also, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is 16-9 vs. the SEC since he took over the program in 2008, including a 4-2 record against the SEC in bowl games.

What else does Clemson have to do?