Tampa receiver high on Clemson after ‘exciting’ visit

Over the years, Clemson and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott have made a habit of nabbing the best talent that the Sunshine State has to offer at the wide receiver position.

The Tigers have already started to lay the recruiting foundation with another top receiver from Florida in the class of 2022.

Tampa Bay Tech’s Greg Gaines made his first visit to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and had a great experience getting to know Scott and the coaching staff.

“It was an exciting visit. I had a great camp,” Gaines told The Clemson Insider. “I got to work with some of the best coaches in the nation. And got to see the atmosphere and one of the best facilities of all college teams.”

“Coach Scott is a great coach and person,” Gaines added. “He taught me some things I didn’t know or understand why it had to be done in the game of football. Coach Scott is also a great person. We connected at a good level once we finally got to meet, and we had laughs and a great talk with each other during the visit.”

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound rising sophomore, Gaines has already garnered Power Five offers from Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Kentucky, Indiana and Rutgers.

Clemson goes about its business differently than most other schools on the recruiting trail and doesn’t just throw out offers. So, Scott explained the program’s protocol to Gaines and let him know that the Tigers are interested.

“He said I had a great camp and that he liked what he saw from me,” Gaines said. “He told me that they will stay in contact with me, and he explained that Clemson’s recruiting process is different from other colleges. They have stages, and it’s like they evaluate, then get to know you and your family, and after that is usually when they offer the player.”

FSU may be the early favorite for Gaines, though there is a long way to go before he makes his decision, and many more offers are almost certainly on the way.

Clemson is an offer that he covets, so the Tigers would be a major contender if they choose to pull the trigger in the future.

“I like the atmosphere and the way the coaches coach and care for their players,” Gaines said. “I also like that the program is only about the people that attend the school and only about Clemson.”