Tigers to get 5-star corner back on campus this fall

Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes, one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2021 class, told The Clemson Insider recently that he did not yet have any visits set up for the rest of this summer.

However, Clemson is one of the schools that Grimes, rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite, plans to visit during the 2019 college football season.

“Clemson, Texas A&M, Texas, Virginia Tech, Maryland,” Grimes listed when asked what trips he is looking to make this fall.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Grimes has amassed offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford among others.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior most recently visited Clemson in March after attending the NC State game at Death Valley last season, and there’s a lot that he likes about the Tigers.

“I’ll start with the coaching staff. They know how to win,” Grimes said. “They know how to produce their players. They know how to play as a team. They put players in the league. Coach Mike Reed is one of the best DB coaches out there.”

Grimes is in no hurry to make his decision, but can see the Tigers being a top contender for his commitment down the road. He plans to release his top schools early this fall, and Clemson is a lock to make the cut.

“They’re high on the recruiting board,” he told TCI this spring. “I really don’t know who it’s going to come down to as of right now. But Clemson is high on the recruiting board.”

Grimes is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 21 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class.