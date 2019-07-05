4-star NC DE planning another visit to Death Valley

One highly regarded defensive line prospect in the class of 2021 to keep tabs on as it relates to Clemson is Jahvaree Ritzie.

The four-star defensive end from Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn is planning to visit Death Valley again for a game during the upcoming campaign.

“I’m coming back to Clemson,” Ritzie told The Clemson Insider recently.

Asked what he is looking to get out of that particular visit, Ritzie said he wants to meet more of the coaching staff.

Ritzie (6-5, 265) drew a visit from Clemson assistant coach and area recruiter Mike Reed during the spring evaluation period, and was able to speak with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall when he was on campus for the South Carolina game last season.

According to Ritzie, Hall has been hoping to get him back to Tigertown.

“He’s a pretty cool guy,” Ritzie said of Hall. “When I met him, he was an exciting guy.”

When Ritzie reflects on his visit to Clemson for the victory over the Gamecocks last November, what does he remember the most about it?

“The game-day atmosphere was live,” he said. “That was the main part right there. … The facilities were nice.”

Ritzie named South Carolina and Virginia Tech as a couple of the other schools he will likely get to in the fall. The rising junior recruit has made a couple of trips so far this summer and has a few more on the calendar.

“I’ve been to South Carolina. I’ve been to UNC Chapel Hill,” he said. “I’m going back to UNC soon. I’m going to Virginia Tech for a cookout, and I’m going to NC State.”

Ritzie said he plans to announce his top schools next spring. His offer list currently includes UNC, NC State, South Carolina, Auburn, Duke, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and others.

Rivals ranks Ritzie as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end nationally in the next recruiting cycle, and he checks in as the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite.