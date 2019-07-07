Clemson picks up commitment from New Jersey prospect

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment on Sunday.

Class of 2021 infielder Aries Samek announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.

Samek, a native of Teaneck, N.J., attends Teaneck High School. He was named to NJ.com’s All-Group 3 baseball team following his sophomore season this year.

Samek’s primary position is shortstop. He performed very well at the 2019 Perfect Game Jr. National Showcase, running a 6.51 40-yard dash and throwing 97 miles per hour across the infield.