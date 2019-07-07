Tigers ready for Germany in Medal Round

There is still some basketball to be played for Clemson (Team USA) at the World University Games in Naples, Italy. The Tigers are just three wins away from a gold medal.

Clemson, who went undefeated in the preliminary round in Pool C, will play Germany in the quarterfinals of the Medal Round beginning at 11:30 a.m. (EST) on Monday.

The Germans come into the medal round game with a 2-1 record after finishing second in Pool D. The winner will play the Israel vs. Latvia winner on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Clemson got through the preliminary round with wins over Finland, Ukraine and China, while the Germans lost to Canada, but beat Italy and Norway to advance past the preliminary round.

The Tigers average 75.3 points a game, while Germany is averaging 69.3 points per game. Clemson is yielding just 64.0 points per outing, while the German’s defense is giving up just 63.3 points.

Germany, one of the better overall rebounding teams in the tournament, is shooting 43 percent from the field, but is just 24 percent from three-point range. Clemson is shooting 37 percent overall but is a little better behind the arc at 32 percent.

Both teams have done a good job on the defensive end. Germany’s opponents are shooting 38 percent overall and 24 percent from long range. The Tigers’ opponents have averaged 36 percent shooting and just 22 percent accuracy from downtown.

The Germans are led by Christian Sengfelder, who averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in the preliminary round, while Karim Jallow is the only other player averaging double digits in points with an 11.0 per game average. He is averaging just 2.7 rebounds per game.

Clemson is led by Aamir Simms’ 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. John Newman is second on the team at 11.3 points per game and 5.0 rebounds. Tevin Mack, who just transferred from Alabama last month, is averaging 10.3 points and is shooting 43 percent from the field overall.

Hunter Tyson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Tigers, while shooting 42 percent from three-point range. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, while Chase Hunter is dishing out 3.0 assists and scoring 5.0 points per game.