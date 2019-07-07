Top 2021 linebacker amazed by Clemson visit

Top 2021 linebacker Junior Colson of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood High School visited Clemson in early June and came away highly impressed.

“I really enjoyed my visit at Clemson!” Colson told The Clemson Insider. “The campus, facility and the football program are all amazing.”

While on campus, Colson (6-2, 220) participated in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp and put on a good showing while working out with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables was very pleased with my performance,” Colson said. “He said I am recruitable. They are focusing on 2020 (class) at the moment.”

Colson made the trip to Tigertown with his father and is already thinking about returning to campus with both parents.

“It will be important for me that I get to go to a game and that my parents can both experience that with me,” he said.

Colson has collected offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech and others.

Even though he doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson, Colson is high on the Tigers and they would be a top contender in his recruitment if they pull the trigger.

“I am very interested in Clemson,” he said. “They are one of my top schools for sure.”

Colson is ranked as the No. 7 outside linebacker in the 2021 class by Rivals, and 247Sports ranks him as a top-200 national prospect in the next cycle.

“I am an aggressive LB with passion for doing my job on the field, leaving everything on the field, every play,” he said.