Higgins does not take ‘Wide Receiver U’ moniker lightly

No one takes the nickname “Wide Receiver U” more serious than Tee Higgins.

Clemson’s leading pass catcher from last year understands why the Tigers have been honored with such a nickname by the media, NFL scouts and general managers. Clemson currently has 10 former wide receivers in the NFL and three—Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams—are former first-round picks.

Many consider Hopkins to be the best receiver in the league.

“To have that name, ‘Wide Receiver U,’ you have to come in and work,” Higgins said. “We don’t take a backseat. We just come in and grind and work hard every day.”

Higgins is part of a next generation of Clemson receivers who will have an opportunity to show what they can do in the NFL. The junior enters this coming season as one of the top pass-catchers in the country, along with teammate Justyn Ross. The two are considered one of the best duos in the country.

But Higgins and Ross are not the only two receivers the Tigers have. Despite a knee injury to Amari Rodgers, Clemson is still loaded with talented depth. Cornell Powell, Diondre Overton and T.J. Chase are all back as veterans, while freshmen Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata give the unit two more explosive playmakers for opposing defenses to have to worry about.

“Those guys can play. They came in as freaks,” Higgins said. “Obviously, they still have some stuff to work on, but those guys are going to develop.”

Higgins admits he still has some developing to do too. This off-season he has worked on his releases, catches, being more physical and his underneath releases. He has also worked on being more of a leader.

“Now that Trevion (Thompson) and Hunter (Renfrow) are gone, it is me, Amari, Justyn, Diondre, T.J. and Cornell,” he said. “We have to grow as leaders this year and lead those young guys and give them encouragement and other things.”

Part of being a leader is also understanding when to let others lead.

“Anybody can lead. You can lead as a freshman,” Higgins said. “Frank and Joe can lead. I try my best to lead and help those guys out when they don’t know something. But I mess up myself and they correct me. It is just great to have those types of players.

“We are a long way from the season. We all have to keep working.”

And if they want to be a part of “Wide Receiver U,” they’re going to have to work hard. Higgins sees to it

“We work. When you come in, you have to work,” he said.