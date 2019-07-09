An offer would put Clemson at the top for 2021 wideout

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and the Tigers are still in the hunt for wide receivers in the 2020 class, but let’s take a look into the next cycle at a possible candidate.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s 4-star Marvin Harrison, Jr., visited Clemson in the middle of June during the Dabo Swinney Camp. While he didn’t actually attend the camp, he did get a good first look at Death Valley and the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

“It was cool,” he said. “It was the first time being there, and I heard a lot of good things about the facilities and it was really cool to see in person. I talked to coach Scott and coach (Brandon) Streeter and some of the other coaches.”

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver told The Clemson Insider that he enjoyed his visit with Scott and Streeter, and said that they did discuss a potential offer.

“They are both good coaches, very professional in their approach in the recruiting process, and it shows why they are an elite program every year,” he said.

Harrison also mentioned the facilities tour was the highlight of his visit.

“Definitely seeing the facilities,” he said. “I haven’t been to a lot of places, but it would be hard to top the quality of the facilities that Clemson has to offer.”

The only downside to the visit was that he didn’t camp. And Clemson prefers to see their recruits play before offering.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t go to the camp that was that week, and talking to coach Scott, they like to see their recruits before they offer,” Harrison. said.

However, Scott told him that “he would come see [him] play when he can,” and “told [him] to just be patient with them and not get too far in the recruiting process because they are interested but would like to see [him] play.”

Harrison said that his relationship with the coaching staff is solid right now, but an offer would help aid the situation.

“It’s good and I would love to have an offer, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” he said. “But I have a good relationship with coach Scott, and hopefully we can build the relationship more and more in the future.”

Right now, it appears as if Ohio State and a handful of SEC schools are in the running for Harrison but the lack of an offer is the only thing holding back the Tigers. And he told TCI that one would “automatically” put Clemson in his top five.

Once Scott visits Harrison this fall, there should be a better picture about a potential offer, but until then, talks most likely won’t get too far unless he ends up visiting Death Valley again for a home game this season.