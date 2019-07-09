Highlights from Clemson's win over Israel

Check out these great highlights from Clemson basketball as the Tigers downed Israel to advance to the gold medal game.
Clemson will play Ukraine for the title on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of Clemson Basketball
Check out these great highlights from Clemson basketball as the Tigers downed Israel to advance to the gold medal game.
Clemson will play Ukraine for the title on Wednesday.
Video courtesy of Clemson Basketball
Whenever he can, John Rittman makes it a point to drive by the construction site where Clemson’s new softball program is being built so he can see how things are going. “Everyday I am in town, I (…)
Clemson will serve as one of five ACC schools to host this year’s ACC/Big 10 Challenge, the two conferences announced Tuesday. Clemson, which is in the process of finishing its brand new 1,100-seat stadium, (…)
A school-record 242 Clemson student-athletes have been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 academic year as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday. The ACC Honor Roll is (…)
Al-Amir Dawes’s old-fashioned three-point play with 1:09 to go turned out to be the eventual game-winning shot as Clemson (Team USA) advanced to the Gold Medal Game of the World University Games with a (…)
Tuesday was a major milestone for Clemson’s softball program as a topping off ceremony was held for the new softball stadium located behind Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Head coach John Rittman met (…)
It isn’t taking long for Miami fans to fall in love with former Clemson Tiger Christian Wilkins. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Christian (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and the Tigers are still in the hunt for wide receivers in the 2020 class, but let’s take a look into the next cycle at a possible candidate. Philadelphia (Pa.) (…)
For those who don’t think Clemson will be as hungry this season, as it was last year, have not talked to Tanner Muse. The Tigers’ starting free safety says they still have a lot of prove, especially (…)
The majority of Clemson’s commitments in the class of 2020 will make their way to campus for the All In Cookout at the end of this month, including Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint. The (…)