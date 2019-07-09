Muse, Clemson defense still have something to prove

For those who don’t think Clemson will be as hungry this season, as it was last year, have not talked to Tanner Muse.

The Tigers’ starting free safety says they still have a lot of prove, especially the secondary, which was ridiculed for much of last season due to their performances against Texas A&M and South Carolina.

“We just have to keep proving ourselves,” the graduate senior said. “We were like the bottom dwellers of the media all year last year, so just being able to step into this role this year of kind of being the leaders of the defense is going to be the rhetoric this year. So, we’re just trying to be the best we can be and go out there and lead this defense and this team for another run.”

There was no doubt where the leadership came on Clemson’s national championship run last year. Led by its four All-Americans upfront—Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant—the Tigers harassed opposing quarterbacks and stuffed running backs in the backfield all season.

Clemson led the nation in scoring defense, was fourth in rushing defense and fifth in total defense. The Tigers also led the nation is sacks, tackles for loss, yards per rush allowed and were second in yards per play allowed.

However, they were just 24th nationally against the pass and the secondary was consider the weak link to an overall dominating unit. Now with a new defensive line and two new linebackers on the front seven, it’s the secondary’s turn to step up.

“We will just keep on keeping on and try to fill the shoes, big shoes, that was left in front of us,” Muse said. “We are going to try our best and keep this boat afloat.”

Besides Muse, the Tigers also return starter K’Von Wallace at strong safety and A.J. Terrell at boundary corner. Reserve safeties Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson are also back after they came on and played well in the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

“We are going to do our best. Losing our defensive line, it hurts. They are a great group of guys,” Muse said. “You can’t replace that experience and that talent. We are going to do our best and try to lead from the back. We are going to bring these young guys along (upfront) and get them in there and try to make plays the best we can.

“We will just try to piggyback off each other. If one single position is not right, the defense is going to fall.”

Clemson will begin fall practice at the end of this month.