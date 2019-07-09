Record number of Clemson athletes named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

A school-record 242 Clemson student-athletes have been named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 academic year as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday. The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.
“We’re proud of the effort of our student-athletes this year in setting another record for academic achievement,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “This honor is a testament to our student-athletes for their hard work, our coaches for their support, and the Nieri Family Academic Enrichment Center staff for their continued engagement.”
Justin Falcinelli, a second-team All-ACC selection who graduated with his master’s degree prior to starting the National Championship football game, earned the honor for a fifth year. He was joined by Alex Spence (football) and Elizabeth Dawson (track & field) as five-time selections.
Fifteen student-athletes earned the honor in all four years of their careers, including Samantha Staab, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the number-four overall pick in the NWSL draft. Christian Wilkins, a consensus All-American and first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, also earned the honor for a fourth time after earning a master’s degree. MLB first-rounder and Academic All-America shortstop Logan Davidson was named to the honor for a third time.
Sixty members of Clemson’s National Championship football team were named to the team which earned a program-record 992 Academic Progress Rate, while 48 members of the rowing team earned the honor.
In November, Clemson also set a new school record with a 92% graduation success rate in the report released by the NCAA, in which data from the incoming classes of 2008-11 academic years were included. The department also had a 986 Academic Progress Rate, third-best on record.
Clemson’s ACC Honor Roll Selections since 1999-00
2019 – 242
2018 – 218
2017 – 228
2016 – 205
2015 – 196
2014 – 198
2013 – 175
2012 – 194
2011 – 195
2010 – 209
2009 – 209
2008 – 188
2007 – 191
2006 – 195
2005 – 204
2004 – 195
2003 – 199
2002 – 190
2001 – 176
2000 – 192
