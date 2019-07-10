Clemson 'falls high' on 2021 recruit's list

A Clemson offer means more than most as the Tigers are very careful handing out offers.

But 2021 offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington is one of the few recruits to receive an early offer from the Tigers.

The Evangelical (Tenn.) Christian product told The Clemson Insider he has recently been in contact with Clemson, LSU, Mississippi State, Indiana, and Auburn.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle said he talked with Lemanski Hall about “getting down to some games” this coming season. He will most likely visit for one game this fall depending on his high school schedule.

Given the early offer, the Tigers appear to be on Pennington’s radar right now.

“I don’t have an exact number, but Clemson falls pretty high on my interest list,” he said. “I really like the coaching staff and the Christian environment.”

There is still a long way to go in Pennington’s recruitment, but the fact that he already has seven high profile offers from Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and other SEC schools, it’s only a matter of time before he has a long list.

He doesn’t have a list of top schools yet, and he also told TCI the most likely won’t until his senior year.

Right now, his goal is to “get in shape, work hard, and focus on high school football.”

Even with the early offer from the Tigers, Pennington is not letting it go to his head.

“The early offer means that I have to keep working because anybody can take my place,” he said.

That kind of attitude is a good reason as to why Clemson offered him so early.

He still has plenty of time to decide, and anything can happen at this point, but there’s no question that the Tigers should be on his list of top schools. Pennington could be the next big steal from the Volunteer State for Dabo Swinney and Company.