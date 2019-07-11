What They Are Saying: Clemson wins gold medal

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson defeated Ukraine 85-63 Thursday to win the gold medal at the World University Games in Italy. In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson winning the gold representing the USA.
Clemson finds Gold in Italy! USA, USA! Go Tigers! https://t.co/WCwsYvnzpW
— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) July 11, 2019
So proud of my team! It’s so good to see the fruits of their labor pay off!.Y’all deserve it boys! 🧡
— Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) July 11, 2019
It's a party *for* the USA. In Italy. 🗑🏀 #Napoli2019 #ToBeUnique #Universiade @usabasketball @ClemsonMBB @USATeam_
💻📱🖥 Watch the Universiade on https://t.co/8XfcaBi162 from 3 to 14 July! ☀🌋🍕 pic.twitter.com/WBUmSUMCqj
— FISU (@FISU) July 11, 2019
📊 USA_GoldMedal_BoxScore.jpg pic.twitter.com/wYlexxDBTw
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
🕺🇺🇸 Oh, @EarlShmitty_ !#USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XhvIK08VbF
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
United States captures World University Games gold medal with 85-63 victory over Ukraine
📝 https://t.co/dKAk5F9n0V#USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y166yo8Ixy
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
🤝🥇 🤝🥇 🤝🥇 🤝🥇 🤝🥇#USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZSDWrzx6QN
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
The final seconds before 🥇😄#USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DBSfcw8Mzr
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
6 wins in 8 days with a roster solidified just within the last month… oh and a couple of projected starters injured during that time … great job and very happy for @Coach_Brownell and company!! https://t.co/kEbl8GtnJF
— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) July 11, 2019
All gold, everything 🥇#USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iDmjvMY23t
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) July 11, 2019
I am so proud of @ClemsonMBB for bringing home the gold for #TeamUSA. It was an honor to have our Tigers represent our country! #ClemsonGRIT 🏅 https://t.co/7Gpo84tGbD
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) July 11, 2019
Photo from Clemson Basketball
