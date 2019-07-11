What They Are Saying: Clemson wins gold medal

What They Are Saying: Clemson wins gold medal

Basketball

What They Are Saying: Clemson wins gold medal

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson defeated Ukraine 85-63 Thursday to win the gold medal at the World University Games in Italy. In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about Clemson winning the gold representing the USA.

Photo from Clemson Basketball

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson (Team USA) did not need any late game stops this time around. After living on the edge for much of the World University Games in Italy, the Tigers got 20 points from John Newman and 12 from Aamir (…)

reply
11hr

Clemson beat out Florida State in June to land a commitment from the Seminoles’ backyard in Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln three-star tight end Sage Ennis. Ennis earned an offer from Clemson after performing (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home