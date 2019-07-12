McFarland tells SEC media, Alabama fans ‘Clemson was the better team’

Booger McFarland, who is now the color analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, worked on the SEC Network with Paul Finebaum for several years as a college football analyst. The former LSU and NFL defensive tackle has never been shy when it comes to giving his opinion, and on Thursday he was not shy on Finebaum’s radio show.

McFarland told Finebaum he was disappointed in his show and his show’s listeners, which are mostly SEC Football fans, for not giving credit where credit is due when it comes to Clemson’s 44-16 win over Alabama in last year’s CFP National Championship Game.

“I have been listening to your show Paul, and I have kind of been a little disappointed, okay. And here is why,” McFarland said. “Everyone seems to say that when Alabama losses the kids aren’t focused. Mack Wilson is worried about winning the Butkus. These players are concerned about their individual accolades.

“How about just saying that Clemson was the better team and they got beat?”

McFarland pointed out the Tigers’ dominating win over Alabama was no fluke. In his opinion, and he was in Santa Clara, California watching the game that night, Clemson was the better team and they proved it on the field.

“That is the one thing people that call on your show don’t just say,” he said. “Sometimes, there is not a reason or excuse, except the other team is better. And to me, that is the disappointing part when I listen to some of the callers that call in.”

McFarland brought up how some media members and fans have used the coaching staff not having any continuity as part of the problem or the players are worried about the NFL and their draft stock.

“What about the other team is just better? Dabo has done one hell of a job,” McFarland said. “I was at the game Paul. Clemson lined up and they beat Alabama. It wasn’t no fluke, okay. Tua was not sick, he did not have the flu.

“They just lined up and beat Alabama. They hit them square in the mouth and they beat them. I think that is the thing that if you ask Nick Saban, he will tell you. And, I think, as you move forward, Alabama has to figure out how to get better.”

And to do that says McFarland, people have to stop with the excuses on why Clemson beat the Crimson Tide by 28 points.

“Alabama got beat by a better team that is called the Clemson Tigers,” he said.