Looking Ahead: Quarterback

Having secured its quarterback take for the class of 2020 in five-star D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson has turned its attention to signal-callers in the class of 2021.

The Tigers have extended two offers to 2021 quarterbacks thus far, both to prospects that camped at Clemson in June: Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star Eli Stowers and Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star Drake Maye.

Stowers is now off the market as he committed to Texas A&M on July 2, choosing the Aggies over offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State, among others.

As for Maye, he is a heavy North Carolina legacy as the son of former UNC star quarterback Mark Maye and brother of former UNC basketball standout Luke Maye.

Because of his family ties to the Tar Heels, many expect Drake to ultimately matriculate to UNC. However, Drake told The Clemson Insider recently that may not necessarily be the case.

“I’m just trying to keep it open, trying to enjoy the process,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to narrow it down, just going to take some official visits, try to get everywhere and enjoy it. But no one’s in the lead really. Everyone assumes Carolina, but all these places are great places to play quarterback. So, it’ll be fun.”

Clemson has a connection working in its favor as well, as Drake’s father played high school football with Tigers tight ends coach Danny Pearman, and the two were best friends growing up.

Maye also camped at Clemson last summer before returning to campus for the NC State game last season.

Along with UNC and Clemson, Maye has earned offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

We would not be surprised to see the Tigers expand their recruiting board at quarterback moving forward.

A few of the other signal-callers in the class of 2021 we’re keeping an eye on right now are Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga’s Caleb Williams, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Aaron McLaughlin, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Carlos Del Rio, Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf’s Walter Simmons III and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Kyle McCord, an Ohio State commit.