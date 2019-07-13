Ross isn’t paying attention to the outside noise

While Justyn Ross was making those two spectacular catches against Alabama in last year’s national championship game, his mentions box on Twitter was being filled by former and current NFL Superstars.

The Tigers’44-16 win over Alabama was a game that introduced Ross to the sports world and got many to wonder how good this young man can be. In the days following his performance in the national title game, Ross’ potential was talked about by just about everyone.

After walking around Clemson and barely getting noticed for much of his freshman season, the sophomore is now almost as recognized as quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he tries to get around campus these days.

“Of course, it is a little different now that everybody is getting to know me, but I just try to keep my head straight and not worry about all the outside stuff,” Ross said.

People want to get to know Clemson’s newest star after he torched Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoff last year. In the two games, he combined to catch 12 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tigers win their second national championship in three years.

“It boosted my confidence a lot, just knowing that I can actually go out there and do the stuff, but I have to stay humbled through it all,” he said.

Ross’ freshman season was one of the better ones in Clemson history. Thanks to his performances in the CFP, he led the Tigers with 1,000 yards, though he caught just 46 passes. He also led the team with a 21.7 yards per catch average and his nine touchdown receptions ranked second on the squad behind teammate Tee Higgins.

“It meant a lot for me to go out there and do the things I did. I am a very humble person, but I am glad I was able to do those things,” Ross said.

As he heads into the 2019 season, Clemson’s 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver just wants to continue to develop as a wide receiver, player, student and as a man. He is not satisfied with where he is at and he is hungry to prove he can be even better.

“I’m Just working every day and coming out here with the right mindset and going full speed in everything I do,” he said.

“If you work hard, you are going to get on the field. Coach (Jeff) Scott is probably one of the best wide receiver coaches in the nation,” Ross continued. “He is going to develop you and you are going to develop as a player and as a person.”

Clemson’s newest star at “Wide Receiver U” says he still has work to do. He says he is still developing his routing running. He is improving his hands and his mental makeup. He wants to continue to grow mentally as he does physically.

Ross is one of 19 wide receivers on the Clemson roster, which he admits keeps him humbled because he knows if he does not work hard, someone can easily take his spot.

“Everybody can play. Nobody is raw talent. Everybody is developed,” the sophomore said. “Everybody is coming in and is doing their thing.”

Clemson will open fall practice at the end of the month.