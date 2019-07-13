Watch gold medal Tigers return to Littlejohn

Clemson’s gold medal winning basketball team returned to Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Saturday evening fresh off their gold-medal performance at the World University Games in Italy.

Aamir Simms shared a special moment with one of the Tigers’ biggest fans when he put his gold medal around longtime Clemson fan Paula Grooms, who is always there to send off and greet her Tigers.

Watch WSPA’s great video of the Tigers’ return to Clemson.

A special thanks to WSPA for sharing this video with The Clemson Insider.