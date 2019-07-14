Clemson-Alabama lead way as CFP favorites

No surprise. Las Vegas has Clemson and Alabama as the runaway favorites to make the College Football Playoff this season. Both schools were given 1/6 odds.

Georgia is listed third at 1/1 odds, while Michigan is fourth with a 9/4 chance.

What does this mean? Nothing really, unless you like to gamble. The odds come from SuperBook who also lists Ohio State as a 3/1 favorite to make it to the playoff and Oklahoma as a 7/2.

Odds to make @CFBPlayoff via @SuperBookUSA Bama, Clemson 1/6

Georgia 1/1

Michigan 9/4

OhioSt 3/1

OU 7/2

LSU 4/1

Texas 5/1

Nebraska 6/1

Auburn 7/1

Florida, Oregon 8/1

Notre Dame, Utah, Washington 10/1

A&M 15/1

Baylor, IowaSt, Miami, MichSt, MissSt, PennSt, TCU, USC, WSU, Wis 20/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 14, 2019

Clemson has made the CFP in each of the last four years, while advancing to the national championship game in three of those four years. The Tigers, of course, have won two of those national championship games, including last year’s 44-16 win over Alabama.

In the last four years, the Tigers have knocked off Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama, twice, in the CFP to win its two national championships.

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, they have made it the CFP the last five years, including four straight trips to the title game. They are 2-2 in those games, losing both times to Clemson.

Ohio State is the only other school besides Clemson or Alabama to win the CFP, doing it in the playoff’s first year back in 2015. The Buckeyes have made the playoff twice. They lost to Clemson in the 2017 playoff.

Georgia has made the CFP once, which came in 2018. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the championship game.

Oklahoma has made the playoff three times, losing to Clemson in 2016, Georgia in 2018 and Alabama in the 2019 CFP.

Michigan has yet to make the CFP.

Here is a list of teams who have made the CFP:

Alabama 6-3 (5 appearances, won it 2 times)

Clemson 5-2 (4 appearances, won it 2 times)

Ohio State 2-1 (2 appearances, won it once)

Georgia 1-1 (one appearance)

Oregon 1-1 (one appearance)

Florida State 0-1 (one appearance)

Michigan State 0-1 (one appearance)

Notre Dame 0-1 (one appearance)

Washington 0-1 (one appearance)

Oklahoma 0-3 (three appearances)