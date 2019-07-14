Looking Ahead: Running Back

After signing two running backs in the 2019 class, Clemson has picked up commitments from a pair of running backs in the current cycle: Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman and Cedartown (Ga.) four-star Kobe Pryor.

Right now, we still expect the Tigers to take only two running backs in the 2020 class. With that said, we are still tracking Folsom (Calif.) four-star all-purpose back Daniyel Ngata, as it isn’t out of the question that Clemson could take him as an athlete.

The younger brother of Clemson freshman receiver Joseph Ngata, Daniyel is a top-50 national prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings. In June, he announced a top seven that included Clemson along with Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah.

Looking ahead, as it stands now, it appears likely that the Tigers will take just one running back in the class of 2021.

There are a number of candidates to fill that spot, several of whom camped at Clemson in June, including Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star Will Shipley, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star Cody Brown, Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star Evan Pryor, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Phil Mafah and Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus four-star DeAndre Boykins.

Shipley, the No. 1-ranked all-purpose back for 2021, also camped at Clemson last summer. As a sophomore last season, he ran for 1,417 yards and 19 touchdowns while also recording 28 receptions for close to 400 yards and six more scores.

NC State is viewed as the favorite for Shipley, as both of his parents graduated from there. His offer list also includes Stanford, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Duke, Northwestern, Georgia and Florida among others.

Shipley told The Clemson Insider recently that he plans to return to Clemson for a game this season. He wants to narrow things down before the start of his junior season and commit prior to his senior year in 2020.

Like Shipley, Pryor camped at Clemson last summer also. In fact, he has camped at Clemson every summer since he was a fifth grader.

Pryor told us recently that he was planning to release a top five late this summer or early in the fall, and like Shipley, he wants to commit before his senior year. His offer list includes schools such as North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Brown, meanwhile, visited Clemson for the South Carolina game last season. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State are among his offers.

Mafah, prior to camping at Clemson this summer, visited campus with a group of teammates in May and also visited for the Georgia Southern game last season. He holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and many others.

As for Boykins, he picked an offer from Clemson in June after competing at the Swinney Camp. He is the younger brother of South Carolina freshman linebacker Derek Boykins.

Boykins worked out with both the running backs and defensive backs while camping at Clemson. The Tigers offered him as an athlete, and he could end up on either side of the ball at the next level.

Clemson joined Auburn, Tennessee, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and others on his offer sheet.

Other running backs in the 2021 class we’re keeping tabs on include but aren’t limited to Newnan (Ga.)’s Bryson Moss, Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven’s Marcus Taylor II and Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville’s Armoni Goodwin, an Auburn commit.