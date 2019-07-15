2021 California product wants to grow relationship with Elliott

Clemson’s recent offensive line haul is extremely impressive and easily one of the best — if not the best — single unit recruiting class in the school’s history.

It will look to continue that trend in the years to come, and with the recent influx of California recruits, you could see more coming in from the Golden State.

Maximus Gibbs is a mammoth offensive guard from St. John Bosco (Ca.).

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound blocks for teammate and future Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and told The Clemson Insider he last spoke with the Tigers during his visit in June.

“I am hoping to get back in contact with (Clemson),” he said. “My main plan is to focus on being a leader on Bosco’s football team this year.”

Gibbs said that he wants to visit Death Valley this fall, but depends on his football schedule.

“I would like to visit this fall. I would have to speak with my mother and coach about the trip but that would be great,” he said.

His current relationship with the Clemson coaching staff appears to be young now, but it should continue to grow through this fall.

“When I went to Clemson, Coach Robbie Caldwell and Coach Tony Elliott communicated with me the most they were giving me great advice,” he said. “I only spoke with them while I was at Clemson on the trip so I don’t know the status of our relationship, but while I was there it was cool.”

His current relationship with Uiagalelei could also have an impact if the Tigers pick up speed with Gibbs.

“I’ve talked with him a few times about Clemson, but not much about recruiting,” said Gibbs. “It would be a blessing to receive an offer and play with DJ at Clemson.”

Regardless of his rapport with D.J., Gibbs’s interest in Clemson is already very high and he told TCI that “Clemson would be one of my top schools” if it offers.

The three-star recruit currently has seven offers, but that list should balloon as this fall progresses. Keep an eye on his recruitment as the Tigers continue to break into the scene in California’s fertile recruiting grounds.