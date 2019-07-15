Top 2021 RB schedules fall visit to Death Valley

Clemson is always on the lookout for the next standout running back. As they search for the predecessor to add to the current running back committee, Evan Pryor looks to be drawing a lot of interest from the Tigers.

The Hough (N.C.) High School product told The Clemson Insider that he was in contact with a couple of schools recently.

“I talked with coach Huff from Alabama along with coach Seider from Penn State,” he said. “I last spoke with coach Tony Elliott about a week after camp.”

He said that he had a great conversation with Elliott about his upcoming season a possible visit this fall.

“We really just talked about my upcoming year and how I was preparing for it,” said Pryor.

“This was more of just a relationship conversation…building bridges type of vibe.”

Pryor plans on visiting for the Texas A&M game in Death Valley, and can’t wait to see how it turns out.

“It’ll be two top dawgs going at it,” he said. “It’s going to be a great game. I want to see how they will look this year.”

Most top recruits that receive consideration from Clemson return the favor, and that’s no different when it comes to Pryor.

“They are definitely on my list,” he said. “I’ll have a final 6, but some schools that will for sure be there at Penn State, Georgia, Oregon, and Clemson if they offer.”

The Tigers haven’t offered him yet, but given he produces a solid year of game film, an offer will most likely present himself. They are already high on his list without the offer, so that’s promising for them going into the fall.

“They have always been a school I had dreamed about growing up and camping there for a long time,” he said. “It just gave the University a special feeling for me.”

He said that he also plans on visiting Wisconsin this fall.