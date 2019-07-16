Former Tiger has big pay day

Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is a happy man this morning. Not only was he able to make a deal that will assure he stays in his hometown of Atlanta, but the Falcons made him the third highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL while doing it.

The Falcons and Jarrett’s representatives made a multi-year deal just before a 4 p.m. deadline, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Atlanta placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jarrett on March 4 and had until 4 p.m., Monday to reach a new deal or the former Tiger would have been forced to play the 2019 season under the $15 million tag.

But Jarrett and the Falcons just beat the deadline as the two parties agreed to a 4-year contract worth $68 million. According to Pro Football Talk, $42.5 million of Garrett’s new deal is guaranteed, including an $18 million signing bonus.

Jarrett is the second former Clemson player this off-season to ink a big deal. His old teammate, Adam Humphries, signed a 4-year deal on March 11 with the Tennessee Titans that is worth $36 million, including $19 million guaranteed.

The Falcons have said since 2017 that signing Jarrett was a priority for the team. However, talks cooled a little the last few weeks and some wondered if the two parties could come to an agreement.

But Jarrett, who is from the Atlanta area, and his representatives found a way to make sure he stays in his hometown and continues to play football.

“As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady has been a priority and we are pleased to have accomplished that today,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement following the agreement. “Grady is an integral part of our organization and we look forward to moving together for many years to come.”

Jarrett has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL since the Falcons drafted him in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Only Aaron Donald and Fletch Cox make more money as interior defensive linemen. Donald makes $22.5 million per year, while Cox makes $17.1 million. Jarrett will make $17 million per year.

In his career, Jarrett has 179 tackles, including 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He also has forced three fumbles and has 40 quarterback hits.

Jarrett has played in 61 games in his four-year NFL career, including 46 starts. The All-Pro defensive tackle recoded 52 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and a career-high six sacks in 2018. He had 55 tackles in 2017 with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Garrett’s best game came in Super Bowl LI when he tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

At Clemson, Jarrett was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2014, as he helped the Tigers lead the nation in total defense that year. He had 73 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his senior season.

In all, Jarrett played in 48 games in his career, including 38 starts. He had a career-high 83 tackles and two sacks his junior year at Clemson.