Notebook: Swinney hopeful Rodgers will be back in September

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he has no timetable on when wide receiver Amari Rodgers will get back on the field this year, but the team and the junior are hopeful he will be back sometime in September.

Swinney updated the media on Rodgers’ status Tuesday during Clemson’s 2019 Media Outing at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Rodgers tore his ACL during spring practice in March.

“Those injuries are so individual,” Swinney said. “You look at a guy like Deshaun Watson for example. He had his first one, he came back and won a national championship. He had his second one, and he came back and made All-Pro. His body responded well and obviously, he put the work in.”

Swinney says Rodgers has been phenomenal during his rehab and he is ahead of where most athletes would be in their recovery.

“He is doing really well, and he is running straight ahead,” Swinney said. “I think they will start to let him cut here soon, but there is no real timetable and I think he is hopeful, and we all are hopeful, that maybe he will be back sometime in September. That would be awesome!

“But there is no set time when he will be back. When he is back, he will be back. The good news is he will be back, and he will be better than ever. No doubt.”

In other injury news, defensive lineman Logan Cash has a back injury and will undergo a procedure in the next few weeks. Swinney said the freshman will not be football ready until later this season.

“He is a guy we will redshirt, get him healthy and take our time with him,” Swinney said. “He will be okay. It is just something we have to do and work our way back with him. He is a young player and he has a lot of football left in front of him.”

Swinney also updated the status of freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin, who tore his ACL playing basketball for his high school team this past winter.

“He is just getting in here and is coming off an injury,” Swinney said.

Defensive tackles Jordan Williams (leg) and Nyles Pinckney (pectoral muscle) are ready to go and are anxious to get out on the field and start practicing.

“Nyles has had a great summer. Jordan has had a great summer,” Swinney said. “They are eager to get back on the field. They have been leaders off the field and now they are ready to go be leaders on the field.

“And so, in a weird way it was a blessing in disguise they did not go through spring because it gave us a chance to really just throw those young guys in the fire, and they grew a lot from it.”