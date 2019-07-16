Scott expects 'a lot of juice' for opener in Death Valley

On Tuesday at the Clemson Media Kickoff in the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke on his excitement for what is to come this 2019 season. As usual, he has the cream of the crop at wideout and is enthusiastic to see what the freshmen can bring to the table.

Scott excited for change

“To me, that’s one of the exciting things about college football is your roster does change every year. Maybe NFL with free agency it’s changing more than in the past. That’s normal for us. I think we are blessed that we do have a big group of guys that have played and come back. You’re happy for those guys who have graduated and moved on, guys like Hunter Renfrow, Mitch Hyatt. But you’re excited about the next group, the guys who have been working hard and are waiting on their opportunity.”

Scott on Amari Rodgers

“He is doing some running. He feels really good with where he is right now as do the trainers. But it is still a process. It’s not something we are going to rush him back or put him back out there before he’s ready. We think he has a chance to have a really good season for us this year. We want to make sure he’s 100 percent before we put him back out there on the field.”

Scott on the Thursday night game against Georgia Tech

“I’m excited about that. Especially as fall camp goes, you’re ready to play. To get to play a couple days earlier I think will be a good thing. I know we don’t major in Thursday night games, but for whatever reason it adds a little extra excitement into the stadium. There is always a lot of excitement for the first game. Then it also being the first game on the ACC Network, I think will be really special. I’m sure there will be a lot of juice. Georgia Tech has a new coaching staff. There is a lot of new energy over there. I know there will be a lot of excitement.”

Scott on the wide receiver culture

“I think for us it goes back to the culture that has been created here. Having a talented wide receiver room is not anything new. I go back and one of the pictures I show in the recruiting process is the 2012 wide receiver group. I’ve got a picture of them on the bench. All six of those guys have had an opportunity to play in the NFL. When you think of other programs you think of one or two wideouts over the last five or six years, but at Clemson there are a lot of guys. It was awesome. Last year, Justyn Ross was our leading receiver and didn’t start one game. That says a lot to those other guys that maybe aren’t the starter right now — that you’re going to get the opportunity.”

Scott on the freshman receivers

“It’s unique number one to have all three of the scholarship freshmen wideouts come in the spring. We have three of the walk-ons that came this summer, but those three that came in the spring (Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector), all three of those guys are good looking young men. They’ve got a really good foundation to them from a strength perspective and size. Probably the biggest thing that stood out was the way that our older guys took them under their wings. As coaches, we are limited on the amount of time we can spend in the meeting room with our guys in the spring. It was really unique to see the older guys take the other guys under their wing.”