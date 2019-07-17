Swinney: 'You’ve got to show up every day with something to prove'

Dabo Swinney yet again is feeling the pressure to succeed this upcoming season. On Tuesday, in the Allen N. Reeves Complex, Swinney discussed with the media he is teaching this young team to stay humble and stay hungry.

Swinney on who will fill in at left tackle

“I think it’s to be determined. I personally believe that Jackson (Carmen) is ready and eager. He’s had a great summer. Last year, at this time, he was trying to figure it all out. There’s this grind and so much accountability that these guys have to go through. His maturity level, his understanding, he’s got a very clear picture in his head now of what camp looks like, of what the season looks like. Just like i was talking about Cle (Ferrell). He had Mitch Hyatt to watch everyday. How he practiced, how he practiced, how he met. How he took care of his body. How he responded to coaching. How he responded to success…We’ve got a lot of options. (Tremayne) Anchrum can play left. John (Simpson) can play left. Blake Vincent had a really good spring.”

Swinney on the loss of Braden Galloway

“Braden was a freshman. We had high hopes for him this year. It’s hard to say that it’s going to impact us a lot. It’s not like saying okay Tee (Higgins) was here last year, but now Tee is not here. I can’t really say we’ve lost anything. He hadn’t done it yet. We had high hopes for what he could’ve done this year, but it is a lot of opportunity for J.C. (Chalk).

Swinney on players handling pressure

“It’s just a part of our culture. It’s everyday in what we do, stay humble, stay hungry. You’ve got to show up every day with something to prove. Whether you are picked to win, then you’ve got something to prove. If you’re that good, well you better go prove it. If you’re picked to stink, and you don’t think you stink, well you’ve got something to prove. I think that is a mindset you have to go have all the time. That you have something to prove, and you have to start over.”

Swinney on how to coach a young team

“There are certain things they don’t know or understand that you have to teach. It’s no different than parenting. My conversations with my 16 year old are very different than when he was nine. It’s no different when you are dealing with a football team.”