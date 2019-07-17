Watch John Simpson talk about being at ACC Football Kickoff

Watch John Simpson talk about being at ACC Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — Clemson left guard John Simpson talks about being at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte and how excited he is to experience it all.

Watch Simpson talk about it here on The Clemson Insider.

