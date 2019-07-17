Watch Tanner Muse discuss being back home for ACC Football Kickoff

Watch Tanner Muse discuss being back home for ACC Football Kickoff

Feature

Watch Tanner Muse discuss being back home for ACC Football Kickoff

By 2 hours ago

By: |

CHARLOTTE — Clemson safety Tanner Muse discusses what it is like being back home in Charlotte and participating in ACC Football Kickoff.

Watch Muse only on The Clemson Insider.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home