Ross, Higgins named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced today that Clemson wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The full watch list from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation is included below.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

(Other receivers will be added as their season performances dictate)

NAME SCHOOL

Lynn Bowden, Jr. Kentucky

Rico Bussey, Jr. North Texas

Cedric Byrd Hawaii

Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma

Damonte Coxie Memphis

Gabriel Davis UCF

Bryan Edwards South Carolina

D’Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan

Aaron Fuller Washington

Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty

KJ Hamler Penn State

Adrian Hardy Louisiana Tech

Damon Hazelton Virginia Tech

Tee Higgins Clemson

K.J. Hill Ohio State

Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State

Justin Jefferson LSU

Jerry Jeudy Alabama

Tyler Johnson Minnesota

Collin Johnson Texas

CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma

Ty Lee Middle Tennessee

Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt

McLane Mannix Texas Tech

Kirk Merritt Arkansas State

Riley Miller Ball State

Denzel Mims Baylor

Darnell Mooney Tulane

Rondale Moore Purdue

Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri

K.J. Osborn Miami

Dezmon Patmon Washington State

Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt

Michael Pittman, Jr. USC

James Proche SMU

Jalen Reagor TCU

Jared Rice Fresno State

Sean Riley Syracuse

Reggie Roberson, Jr. SMU

Justyn Ross Clemson

Henry Ruggs III Alabama

Laviska Shenault, Jr. Colorado

JD Spielman Nebraska

Amon-Ra St. Brown USC

Marquez Stevenson Houston

Tamorrion Terry Florida State

Jaylen Waddle Alabama

Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State

JoJo Ward Hawaii

Quez Watkins Southern Miss