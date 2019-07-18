Ross, Higgins named to Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced today that Clemson wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The full watch list from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation is included below.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
The 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
(Other receivers will be added as their season performances dictate)
NAME SCHOOL
Lynn Bowden, Jr. Kentucky
Rico Bussey, Jr. North Texas
Cedric Byrd Hawaii
Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma
Damonte Coxie Memphis
Gabriel Davis UCF
Bryan Edwards South Carolina
D’Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan
Aaron Fuller Washington
Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty
KJ Hamler Penn State
Adrian Hardy Louisiana Tech
Damon Hazelton Virginia Tech
Tee Higgins Clemson
K.J. Hill Ohio State
Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State
Justin Jefferson LSU
Jerry Jeudy Alabama
Tyler Johnson Minnesota
Collin Johnson Texas
CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma
Ty Lee Middle Tennessee
Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt
McLane Mannix Texas Tech
Kirk Merritt Arkansas State
Riley Miller Ball State
Denzel Mims Baylor
Darnell Mooney Tulane
Rondale Moore Purdue
Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri
K.J. Osborn Miami
Dezmon Patmon Washington State
Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt
Michael Pittman, Jr. USC
James Proche SMU
Jalen Reagor TCU
Jared Rice Fresno State
Sean Riley Syracuse
Reggie Roberson, Jr. SMU
Justyn Ross Clemson
Henry Ruggs III Alabama
Laviska Shenault, Jr. Colorado
JD Spielman Nebraska
Amon-Ra St. Brown USC
Marquez Stevenson Houston
Tamorrion Terry Florida State
Jaylen Waddle Alabama
Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State
JoJo Ward Hawaii
Quez Watkins Southern Miss