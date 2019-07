ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum blasted John Simpson on Wednesday evening after the Clemson offensive lineman said he believed Notre Dame was a better team than Alabama last season, responding to Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses saying that Georgia, not Clemson, was the “hardest” team he’s played against.

Several Clemson players have taken to Twitter in response to Finebaum’s comments. Here’s what they had to say:

Us against the world! I love my brotha’s — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) July 18, 2019

Anyone else tired of hearing what Paul has to say about us?🙋🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Lxm09Hgp11 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) July 18, 2019

The best college football team right now is in the ACC let’s argue !!! — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) July 18, 2019