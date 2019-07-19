ACC coaches, players weigh in on gap between Clemson and the rest of the league

CHARLOTTE — One of the big questions this week at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin in downtown Charlotte was the gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC.

In the last four years, the Tigers have produced a 34-2 record against ACC competition, including four straight ACC Championship Game victories. Clemson rolled through the ACC in 2018 on it way to win the national championship with a perfect 15-0 record.

In its nine games against ACC teams, Clemson won eight of them by 20 or points. The margin of victory in the Tigers’ nine league wins was 35.2 points per game.

The Clemson Insider asked the ACC’s other coaches and players what they think about Clemson, and if there is a gap between the Tigers and everyone else in the ACC.

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio

“Yeah. There’s a gap between them and Alabama. I just saw it on the field. What’s the score? 44-16? That’s a gap. I’m saying that’s a gap. So yes. The gap is not as big as everybody thinks, but certainly it’s there. There hitting it right now. They had a run of elite quarterbacks in my opinion. That’s the un-talked about thing. They are very consistent on the defensive side of the football. They are playing great defense and—I’m not saying there aren’t other great players because there are—I’m just saying they’ve had an elite quarterback in my opinion and great defense. I love their culture, or at least my perception of that. I’m not on the inside. That’s what I marvel with Dabo at. He has done a fabulous job of managing his program and his culture at least that’s the way I see it from the outside. There an elite team in college football right now. Much like Alabama was, like when I was at Florida, we were. If you look back there has been a segment of time, programs have been just a little bit up there. That doesn’t mean you can’t get beat. Everybody gets beat. It just means you’re hitting it at all cylinders. I think they are hitting it at all cylinders, and I think it’s great for our conference.”

Boston College defensive lineman Tanner Karafa

“Well Clemson has proven that they are an elite team. They’ve won two national championships There a tough team to play every year. I like playing Clemson. It’s a good test to see where you’re at as a player, as team. As far as a gap, I don’t think it is necessarily a gap as much as they are doing a great job coaching and playing the game at the highest level. There a tough team. They don’t make many mistakes. They are very explosive. I think it’s still competitive if you just play better. I think everyone else should raise their game and quit worrying about the gap between ACC and Clemson.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren

“I think there is a gap between Clemson and everybody right now. I mean they just beat the SEC Champion by however many in the (national) championship game. They are the team to beat. They’ve earned that. Like I said before, they deserve credit for that. It’s our job to try and catch them.”

NC State defensive end James Smith-Williams

“I believe there is a gap. I think Clemson is obviously the cream of the crop. They’ve won a national championship, and you have to respect that. But anybody is beatable at any given Saturday and that is our take on it. We don’t think anyone is Holier-than-now. There’s no unbeatable guy. It’s college football. You’re going to win some games, you’re going to lose some games. Clemson is a great program. They’re a great team. They definitely have a target on their back. Everyone is excited to play them. I give Clemson their props, but they aren’t unbeatable.”

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers

“You’re talking about a team who just won the national championship, beat the University of Alabama by double digits score, and haven’t lost a game since 2017. I think they are a fantastic team. I think that the ACC Atlantic and the ACC teams have a better feel for them because we play them a lot more. I think when the other teams outside the conference plays a team like that, they have a lot of trouble with them.”

Louisville linebacker Dorian Ethridge

“To a certain extinct. There are some games like Syracuse, where if things went right for them, they could’ve won that game. I think there are teams right on the brink. The thing with Clemson is they are consistent with it.”

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown

“Without a question. I think there is a gap between probably after watching it five five years, it has been Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Clemson. Right now, we’ve got a group at the top that are looking down on everybody else. There are some that may get in there, but I don’t know. As you look at it, Clemson is getting exactly what they want in recruiting. It’s going up more than it is down.”