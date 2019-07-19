Ennis enjoying life as a Clemson commit

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 2020 tight end Sage Ennis is enjoying life as a Clemson commit.

“It’s pretty cool,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’ll see some people and they’ll ask me about it, and social media has definitely died down. I barely get on Twitter anymore because I don’t really get any coaches following me or coaches texting me or anything like that. So, that’s been the good part, the dust has settled on that.”

The past month has pretty much been a whirlwind for Ennis.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect was followed on Twitter by Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables back in the fall, but Ennis had not communicated much with the Tigers until he sent his highlight tape to Venables this spring.

Venables liked what he saw from Ennis on film, and that led to them talking back and forth and arranging for Ennis to unofficially visit Clemson in May. He made the trip, then returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on June 5 and subsequently earned an offer from the Tigers.

Twelve days later, Ennis announced his commitment to Clemson.

“When I look back at it and how it all happened, it’s pretty crazy how it happened,” he said. “Just thinking about talking to Coach Venables, setting up the visit, getting back for the camp and getting that offer… And when I committed, it was just a big sigh of relief and the pressure was off my shoulders. It’s really setting in now and I can soak it all in, so it’s really nice.”

Ennis chose to continue his academic and football career at Clemson over Florida State as well as schools like Miami, South Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, Maryland and West Virginia.

“To be honest, I really felt like Clemson was the best place and best fit for me – not just football, but the environment around the program,” Ennis said. “Everybody says it, but it’s true when they say it — it feels like home — and that’s where you’re supposed to go. When I got that offer, I knew that’s where I was supposed to go. It felt like home, and nowhere else had made me feel like that. So, I love it.”

The opportunity to play for Swinney was also appealing to the Sunshine State recruit.

“He’s a great guy,” Ennis said. “He is so down to earth and humble, and it’s so easy having a conversation with him. Some of the coaches, it’s kind of tough having a conversation. A lot of them, they’re business, which isn’t bad. But Coach Swinney, he can be serious and business-like. But then again, he can sit down and have a conversation with you and relate to you about life.”

As a junior last season, Ennis recorded 39 catches for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tigers hope he will eventually develop into the type of weapon at the tight end position that they’ve had in the past but been missing of late.

“They had Michael Palmer, Dwayne Allen, Jordan Leggett,” Ennis said. “They said they’d really like to get back to using that type of guy — hybrid guy who can block, who can do the receiving thing, who can match up on linebackers and safeties, and use that in their offense again. Since Leggett, they just haven’t really been able to do that, and so they’re really hoping to use that in me.”

Ennis has found his future home and is excited for what’s in store for him at the next level. A week from today, he will be back on campus for Clemson’s annual All In Cookout on July 26.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be there,” he said. “That’s all I’ve been thinking about since I left there.”