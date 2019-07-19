What does McMichael’s departure mean at cornerback?

For the third time since the end of the spring game, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. This time it is cornerback Kyler McMichael, who has filed the paperwork to have his name placed inside the transfer portal.

McMichael joins running back Tavien Feaster and linebacker Shaq Smith, who put their names in the portal in the spring. Smith transferred to Maryland, while Feaster is down to Virginia Tech and South Carolina as his final two choices. Feaster graduates from Clemson next month.

As for McMichael’s departure, like Smith’s, it comes as a surprise. He is listed as the second-team corner in Clemson’s media guide behind returning starter A.J. Terrell at boundary corner.

So, what does McMichael’s departure mean for the Tigers’ secondary?

To be honest, not much.

Clemson, like at wide receiver, is loaded with players at the cornerback position. And there is talent, too.

The Tigers’ two-deep heading into fall camp, which begins on Aug. 1, will likely have Derion Kendrick as the starter opposite Terrell. Freshman Andrew Booth will likely be behind Kendrick. The coaches are hoping he can come in and push Kendrick for the starting job.

Kendrick moved from wide receiver to corner in the spring, after so many defensive backs got banged up during the first week of spring practice. He immediately took the position over and was one of the surprise players from the spring.

Mario Goodrich will likely back up Terrell, though he was listed as Kendrick’s back up in the media guide. Sheridan Jones, who had a monster spring game, should also find a way to work himself into the mix this fall on the depth chart.

Redshirt sophomore LeAnthony Williams took a big step in the spring, according to head coach Dabo Swinney, and the coaching staff expects him to be more a factor this year than he was his first two seasons at Clemson.

The Tigers also have redshirt junior Brian Dawkins, Jr., and freshman Jake Herbstreit providing depth.

Clemson cornerbacks

No. 8 A.J. Terrell, 6-2, 190, Jr.

No. 1 Derion Kendrick, 6-0, 180, So.

No. 31 Mario Goodrich, 6-0, 190, So.

No. 23 Andrew Booth, 6-1, 180, Fr.

No. 26 Sheridan Jones, 6-1, 175, Fr.

No. 20 LeAnthony Williams, 5-11, 180, So.

No. 9 Brian Dawkins, Jr., 5-7, 170, Jr.

No. 37 Jake Herbstreit, 6-0, 175, Fr.