McMichael announces where he plans to transfer

A day after word got out Clemson’s Kyler McMichael was going to put his name into the transfer portal, and just hours after his name was officially placed in the infamous portal on Saturday, the defensive back has already announced where he plans to finish his college football career.

McMichael, who up until this past week had been working out for Clemson, announced he is headed to North Carolina on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider learned through a source Saturday morning that McMichael’s name was officially placed in the transfer portal.

TCI was able to confirm on Friday the Clemson cornerback was filing the paperwork to have his name added into the transfer portal.

With fall camp beginning on Aug. 1, McMichael was expected to be the No. 2 guy at boundary corner behind junior A.J. Terrell. He is the third Clemson player to transfer from Clemson since the end of spring practice on April. 6

Soon after Clemson’s spring game, running back Tavien Feaster announced he was leaving the team and put his name into the transfer portal. He has since narrowed his search down to Virginia Tech and South Carolina as possible schools he will transfer to once he graduates next month.

Linebacker Shaq Smith also decided to leave Clemson after his graduation in May. He has since transferred to Maryland.

McMichael made two tackles in 101 snaps in 12 games as a true freshman last year. He played 28 snaps and recorded his first tackle in place of an injured Trayvon Mullen against Syracuse in Week 5 of last season. He later added a tackle in 11 snaps at Florida State.