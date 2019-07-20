Top-100 national prospect gets Clemson offer he was ‘waiting for’

A week ago, Clemson extended a new scholarship offer to a top-100 national prospect with a couple of ties to the Tigers.

Macon (Ga.) Westside High School 2021 combo guard Kowacie Reeves (6-5, 160) reported the offer on Twitter last Saturday and told The Clemson Insider it was an offer he “had been waiting” to receive.

“I was happy because that was one of the ones I had been waiting for because I really like the school,” he said. “There’s an alumni from my hometown in Macon that I know that went there. And really the best player that went to my high school, he goes there now by the name of Khavon Moore.”

Moore, a former top-50 national recruit, transferred to Clemson from Texas Tech ahead of this season.

The alumni that Reeves – ranked by Rivals as the No. 65 overall player in the country in the 2021 class — referred to is former Tiger star Sharone Wright.

“I know him personally,” Reeves said. “I talk to him a lot, and he helps out with me a lot.”

Other schools that have offered Reeves include Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Xavier, Seton Hall, South Florida and VCU.

As a sophomore last season, Reeves averaged 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

“I like to shoot, play inside-out game – start mid-range and then work my way to the 3,” Reeves said, describing his game on the court. “I like to shoot the 3 a lot. And then defensively, I just like to compete, make myself better, just try to get the best player on each team, and then play with a high motor.”

With the offer in hand, Reeves plans to visit Clemson in August. He is also set for an official visit to Florida next month, while Auburn is slated to get an upcoming visit as well.

Reeves wants to render his decision going into his senior year and says the Tigers are in a good spot early on.

“I’m still wide open because it’s just so early in my recruitment,” he said. “But they hold a big place.”